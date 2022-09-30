Menu
Company

Twitter Has Just Put Out the First Edited Tweet

Furqan Shahid
Sep 30, 2022, 04:21 AM EDT
Create GIFs from Twitter for iPhone app

Sure, Twitter has made users wait for over 10 years to be able to edit their tweets but now it looks like the highly requested feature is in the final stages as the platform has gone ahead and put out an edited tweet, making it the first edited tweet on the platform.

Sadly, this exciting news does not come with the fact that we have a concrete release date for the upcoming Twitter feature but the edit button is apparently in the works and the new tweet from the company gives us an idea about how the feature is going to work.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Twitter Decides to ‘Copy’ TikTok and Introduces Vertical Videos

The Edit Tweet Button is Pushing Closer to Reality But Do We Really Want It?

As shown in the test tweet below, the edited tweet will show the "Last Edited" time and date at the bottom of the post. Users can just go ahead and click and see the entire edit history of the tweet with all the previous versions.

We are still not sure about just how many edits the new feature will allow and to what extent it will track the version changes. We are also not sure if the users will get a chance to hide or delete their edit history.

It is also worth noting that the feature to edit tweets is going to come out for Twitter Blue users at first and once they have access to the feature, the company could potentially go ahead and launch the feature for everyone else.

Again, the purpose of this button is to make sure that everything is a lot more streamlined and the ability to edit features would help people stay away from ann the typos that can normally take place in a tweet, especially when you consider the faster nature of the platform.

Do you think the edit tweet button is something that you want or is it something that you can live without? Let us know your thoughts below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order