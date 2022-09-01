Menu
Company

Twitter is Testing an Edit Button, This is Not a Drill

Furqan Shahid
Sep 1, 2022
Create GIFs from Twitter for iPhone app

v is the place to be for almost all of us but the tone thing that a lot of people do not like is the fact that you still cannot go ahead and edit your tweets. However, we recently talked about how Twitter is going to introduce an edit button for those who are using Twitter Blue, and today, the company has gone and tweeted how they are testing the edit button.

Twitter is Finally Bringing a Feature That Will Let You Edit Tweets But You Will Have to Pay for It

The company went ahead and tweeted that some people might start seeing the edit tweet button on their profiles as the company is currently in the process of testing the feature. So, if you have been waiting for the feature, this is good news because the feature could be available to the public soon.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
How to Find Which Website is Selling Your Data

The option to edit your tweets is something that people have been requesting for some time now and Twitter has finally announced that this feature is coming out.

I think this is a great way of getting started, and it will surely give users a chance to tweet without having to worry. However, this feature is only going to be for Twitter Blue users. So, you will have to pay a monthly subscription to enjoy the feature. This might not be the one thing that everyone wants, but hey, this is how things are now.

There is a high probability that Twitter will expand the feature to everyone else. You can get more information here.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order