Twitter is Testing an Edit Button, This is Not a Drill

v is the place to be for almost all of us but the tone thing that a lot of people do not like is the fact that you still cannot go ahead and edit your tweets. However, we recently talked about how Twitter is going to introduce an edit button for those who are using Twitter Blue, and today, the company has gone and tweeted how they are testing the edit button.

Twitter is Finally Bringing a Feature That Will Let You Edit Tweets But You Will Have to Pay for It

The company went ahead and tweeted that some people might start seeing the edit tweet button on their profiles as the company is currently in the process of testing the feature. So, if you have been waiting for the feature, this is good news because the feature could be available to the public soon.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The option to edit your tweets is something that people have been requesting for some time now and Twitter has finally announced that this feature is coming out.

I think this is a great way of getting started, and it will surely give users a chance to tweet without having to worry. However, this feature is only going to be for Twitter Blue users. So, you will have to pay a monthly subscription to enjoy the feature. This might not be the one thing that everyone wants, but hey, this is how things are now.

There is a high probability that Twitter will expand the feature to everyone else. You can get more information here.