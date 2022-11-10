Tired of Seeing Everyone with a Blue Tick on Twitter? This Extension Tells Who Paid for it and Who is Verified in Reality

Twitter has more or less become a joke over the past couple of days; a service that was revered for being one of the harbingers of truth ended up becoming a mess after going through several ups and downs and several changes overnight. At one point, one would almost assume that Elon Musk is just messing up Twitter for the sake of amusement. It all started yesterday when we reported how there is going to be an "Official" label next to accounts that are actually verified. Musk later removed that feature altogether, and decided that there will be two verifications; one will belong to those who paid for it, and the other will belong to those who are actually verified. How to tell them apart? You will have to open the profile in question and click on the blue tick to make sure that they are actually verified.

The Handy Little Chrome Extension will Allow You to Tell Paid Twitter Verified Accounts from Actual Twitter Verified Accounts

Considering how Twitter Blue launched yesterday and allowed everyone in supported to have access to the Blue Tick, this resulted in a whole lot of dilemma because people started misrepresenting actual accounts, by simply paying for Twitter Blue. Well, now, we have a very handy Google Chrome extension that will solve your issues for you.

The extension in question is made by Will Seagar and Walter Lim and the purpose is simple; it reveals whether the accounts you are following are actually authentic or just paid for. I quickly gave it a try by loading it into Google Chrome, and well, here's the result.

My Twitter account shows that I am actually verified instead, and if I were paying for Twitter Blue, it would show a badge saying, "Paid for Verification." This is a handy little extension for those who are looking to ensure that they are only following accounts that are legit.

If you want to download and install the extension onto your Google Chrome, the process is fairly simple. Just head over here and follow the steps below.

Download the extension from the link above. Extract it all together in a folder. On the top right of your Google Chrome, click on the button that looks like a piece of a puzzle. Then click Manage Extensions. On the top right, make sure you have turned on Developer mode. On the top left, click on Load unpacked. Navigate to the folder where you extracted the extension. Remember, you must load the entire folder or else it will not work.

Once you are done, the extension will show up in your extensions. Refresh your Twitter feed, and you will be able to see the difference.