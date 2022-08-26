Menu
Company

Twitter Finally Lets You Edit Your Tweets

Furqan Shahid
Aug 26, 2022
Twitter Finally Lets You Edit Your Tweets

There is no denying that Twitter is easily one of the best social media outlets when you are talking about sharing your thoughts and more importantly, staying up to date with everything that is going on around the world. Earlier today, the company introduced podcasts by integrating them into Spaces and redesigning that area, and now, after a long, long time of users demanding it, the company has finally budged and introduced a feature that will allow you to edit your tweets.

Twitter Users Will Finally be Able to Edit Their Tweets Only if They Pay a Monthly for Twitter Blue

Before today, Twitter users were not allowed to edit their tweets and I know strange it sounds because you can always just delete your tweet and tweet it again with fixed typos/links, but that defeats the purpose altogether. Especially when a lot of us tweet in a hurry, and more often than not, do not even get the time to check what we tweet after it is sent out. Well, you can now go ahead and edit your tweets.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung Shows Off How the Foldable Phones are Made in a New Video

However, there is a catch. The feature that allows you to edit your tweets is part of Twitter Blue; a monthly subscription that you will need in order to enjoy certain perks that are simply not available to everyone. Why that move? I am not sure, but hey, at least you can have the bragging rights.

Now, the most interesting bit here is that it says "Get early access to Edit Tweet," which is a reason for us to believe that later down the road, Twitter could bring this feature to everyone else, and I think it would make sense as no one would want to limit their users of such a basic feature that almost every social media user has access to it.

Even though it seems like an exclusive feature at the time of writing, it more than shows that Twitter is doing something right as the feature could end up making it to everyone in the coming future.

Are you willing to pay for Twitter Blue so you can use all the advanced features or would you rather wait for the features to be available to everyone? Let us know what you prefer in the comments below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order