Twitch To Bring Down The Curtain For Twitch Sings At End Of 2020

The popular karaoke streaming service Twitch Sings, now more than a year and a half old, will be reaching its curtain call at the end of 2020 as parent company Twitch has announced the closure of the platform following some contractual deadlines.

However, there is a silver lining to the announcement to give Twitch Sings some final closure. The service recently released its entire back catalog of songs to the public, adding more than 400 karaoke tracks for fans and viewers to sing along to.

As we look to the future, we have decided to invest in broader tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch. Because of this, we have made the difficult decision to close Twitch Sings on January 1, 2021. This community has inspired us with their talent and passion, and we thank you all for what you’ve given to Twitch Sings over the years. So what happens now? We are grateful for all the streamers and singers who contributed to the Sings community, making it one of the most inspiring groups within Twitch. Today, we are releasing our entire backlog of over 400 new songs and hope you continue to enjoy Twitch Sings for the next few months. On December 1, we will begin removing Sings videos and clips per our contractual obligations, and on January 1, the game will stop working. Looking ahead, we’re excited to share more about the future of music on Twitch and how we’re working to make Twitch the best place to bring you closer to the artists and music you love.

For influencers whose primary form of content on Twitch is in the form of musical performances on Twitch Sings, the sun downing of the service comes as a shock as evidenced by the number of replies to the announcement on Twitter asking Twitch and parent company Amazon to release Twitch Sings as a standalone product or to continue service beyond 2020.

Twitch has given nearly three months of advance notice for the closure of Twitch Sings, offering a substantially longer window for influencers and content creators to reach out to their fan base for a few last streams on the service than Mixer earlier this Summer. As some readers may recall, Microsoft famously only gave one month’s advance notice of the streaming platform’s closure, surprising many of their exclusive talent in the middle of their streams.