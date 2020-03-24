Apple Releases tvOS 13.4 for Compatible Apple TV Models – Download Now

Apple today seeded tvOS 13.4 to the public. the release comes a week after the company released the fourth beta of the build and more than a month after the release of tvOS 13.3.1. The update is available as a free download on all Apple TV models that support the latest version. If you own an Apple TV, you can download the build right now.

Apple Seeds tvOS 13.4 to the Public, Download it Now

The latest tvOS 13.4 builds is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. There's not much to what the update has to offer because tvOS updates have always been minor in scale. The update does focus on enhancing the overall stability of the operating system through bug fixes and performance enhancements along with security updates.

Other than this, tvOS 13.4 update will introduce minor design changes that will streamline the overall look of the TV app interface. Furthermore, it also introduces Family Sharing integration to the table. This will allow users to access iTunes content purchased by members of the family without the need to exit the app.

if you're interested, tvOS 13.4 is available as a free upgrade. All you have to do is head over to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update and then download it and install it. That's all that you have to do in order to install the latest tvOS 13.4 update on your compatible Apple TV model. You can also download the IPSW file of the latest update from the link below.

Take note that the IPSW is available for the Apple TV HD only. This is due to the fact that the Apple TV 4K is not equipped with a USB-C port for interfacing with a PC or a Mac. Other than tvOS 13.4, Apple has also released iOS 13.4/iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and macOS 10.15.4, so do check that out as well.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details. We will more details on the latest build as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. Share your views regarding tvOS 13.4 update in the comments.