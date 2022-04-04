Turtle Beach Announces Upgraded Multi-Platform Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Headset 

Turtle Beach has today announced an upgraded model of its 2020 Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless headset, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX.

The headset manufacturer has given its 2020 model the same treatment as the recently-released Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX model and will offer increased battery life in addition to expanded compatibility with various platforms, including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5, PS4, plus Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs and Mac, and compatible iOS and Android mobile devices.

The new, ‘Designed for Xbox’, MAX model will offer over 40-hour of battery life on a single charge, as well as Wireless USB and Bluetooth Connectivity, and Plus App-Based Controls.

“The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s expanded compatibility lets more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort that’s made Stealth 700 series best-selling products for years,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Since January 2019, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is the second best-selling wireless headset series*, second only to our Stealth 600 series". We've included a part of the official press release down below:

The Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX delivers a premium gaming audio experience on more systems. With the toggle of a switch players can use their headset with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs and Mac, and experience the immersive 3D spatial surround sound**, premium features, and class-leading comfort the Stealth 700 series is known for. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s Bluetooth connection also makes it great for mobile gaming on compatible iOS and Android devices, as well as for chatting on Discord, taking calls, or listening to music simultaneously while gaming. Players can also use Bluetooth to connect to the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX mobile companion app on compatible iOS and Android devices where they’ll be able to customize features like audio presets, Mic Monitoring, and other settings. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s upgraded battery delivers 40+ hours of playtime and a lag-free, lossless wireless USB stays connected without interruption. ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology and Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort, while 50mm Nanoclear speakers bring games to life. Players will also enjoy crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2’s flip-to-mute mic, as well as premium features like Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a competitive advantage.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is available for pre-order now in Black or Cobalt Blue for $199.99 and is scheduled to release globally on May 8, 2022.