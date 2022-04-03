Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Hands-On

Turtle Beach announced the arrival of its redesigned Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset earlier this month, and we managed to test out the new MAX model ahead of its global release.

The original Stealth 600 Gen 2 was released in late 2020, just before the global launch of Microsoft’s and Sony’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The wireless offering was launched in two variants in both black and white – a PlayStation model and an Xbox model.

Turtle Beach introduced the Stealth 600 Gen 2 as a cheaper alternative to the more premium Stealth 700 Gen 2, and as such, offers lower build quality, smaller, more traditional foam earcups, and fewer features, most notably being Bluetooth connectivity. Still, at $99.95, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 proved to offer bang for buck.

Enter the redesigned ‘MAX’ model next month. What does it bring to the table, and priced higher at $129.99, is it worth the extra $30.00 compared to the 2020 model? Let’s find out.

Those hoping for Bluetooth connectivity on Turtle Beach’s redesigned offering will be disappointed, but multiplatform users will be happy with the headset’s additional connectivity options to connect to more platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch (docked) through the headset’s 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. As such, players owning multiple platforms will no longer have to pick between the PlayStation or Xbox model models of this wireless outing in order to use the headset on different platforms. Unfortunately, unlike its main competitors in this segment, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless and Razer Barracuda X, Turtle Beach hasn’t equipped its enhanced model with a USB-C wireless transceiver in order to allow it to connect to the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode and smart devices. A missed opportunity if you ask me, especially considering that the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX sells for $30 more than SteelSeries’ and Razer’s offerings.

In addition to offering additional multiplatform compatibility, Turtle Beach’s updated outing also comes with an upgraded battery with the brand boasting 48+ hour battery life on a single charge. This is quite the upgrade over the 15+ hour battery life of last year’s Gen 2 model (although this one lasts well over 15 hours on normal volume levels). While I haven’t been able to confirm whether the new MAX model indeed has juice for more than 48 hours, I can confirm that I haven’t had to charge it during my one week of testing quite a few hours a day. As such, the new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX has one of the longest-lasting, if not THE longest, batteries in this price range.

Sound- and build quality, as well as comfort, remain great at this price range, as mentioned in Dave Aubrey’s take on the 2020 Stealth Gen 2 model.

So, does the redesigned Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX deliver? More specifically, are the new features worth the extra penny? Let’s start off by saying that, like the 2020 model, this enhanced model remains comfortable and offers a great sound experience across the board. Its battery life outclasses that of its main rivals by a fair margin, but despite supporting additional platforms, it lacks the versatility of the considerably cheaper Razer Barracuda X, and SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless.

In all honesty, given the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX’s higher price, I would either opt for Razer’s or SteelSeries’ outings due to also being able to use them on the Switch in handheld mode and on smart devices. Still, Turtle Beach’s new redesigned outing remains a solid pick for those who prefer battery life over flexibility.

* sample provided by the manufacturer