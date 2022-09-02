Menu
Turn-Based Tactical RPG Lost Eidolons Launches on October 13th

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 2, 2022
Lost Eidolons

Ocean Drive Studio announced the release date of its debut project, the turn-based tactical RPG Lost Eidolons, which will be available on PC from October 13th via Steam. Xbox fans will get the game on consoles in early 2023.

Jae Kim, CEO of Ocean Drive Studio, said in a statement:

As fans of TRPG ourselves, we would like nothing better than to have Lost Eidolons join the ranks of great games of the genre when we launch. We’ve had to delay the launch a couple of times based on our players’ feedback after conducting two betas and two Steam demos. It meant we had to spend more time and money to make changes, but looking at the game now, I have no doubt the delays were worth it. I hope all of our beta and demo players will be proud of the final product they helped shape and count Lost Eidolons as a great TRPG.

Ocean Drive Studio, which has two offices in Seoul and Los Angeles, has a development team of around 60 employees. It was backed by Kakao Games and LB Investments, though Lost Eidolons was funded on Kickstarter in May 2021 with $51K.

The land of Benerio was once a shining kingdom by the sea. Then an iron-fisted conqueror, Ludivictus, set the world on fire and redrew the maps. Now Benerio is one downtrodden province in a crumbling Empire where the only true master is corruption.

Enter Eden, a charming mercenary captain forced to become a rebel commander when his village is thrust headfirst into war. Now Eden must rally his allies and stand tall against an imperial army, fearsome monsters, and enemies within.

MASTER THE GRID

Strategically station your soldiers in every battle to take advantage of their class and magic skills. Master the battlefield and seize victory in challenging grid-based combat scenarios.

WIELD THE ELEMENTS

Lay siege to towering castles, overtake cunning bosses with unique abilities and take on hulking monsters that will force you to change up your tactics, or become their next meal.

BOND WITH ALLIES

Leading a rebellion isn't just about winning battles. You'll also have to build your camp, convince people to join, get to know their stories, and help them navigate the highs and lows of revolution.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR SQUAD

Recruit and train the perfect fighting force, with over 20 playable characters and 10 classes to choose from. Equip and train your allies to unlock new skills, spells, and passive abilities. Pit your mighty squad against entire armies and rise triumphant.

