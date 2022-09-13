Menu
Company

Tunic Announced for Nintendo Switch; Launches September 27

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 13, 2022
tunic nintendo switch

Tunic, the action-adventure from publisher Finji and developer Andrew Shouldice, is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

The arrival of this gem was announced during Nintendo's Direct broadcast just now. The game will arrive later this month on Nintendo's hybrid platform on September 27.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Dying Light 2 Chapter 2: A Huntress and a Hag Now Available for Free

Tunic was released earlier this year for PC and as a timed console-exclusive for Xbox Series X|S. It was later confirmed that the game would also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this September. Here's what we wrote about Tunic in our very own review:

Don’t get me wrong, Tunic’s world remains fascinating, and some may welcome the additional late-game challenge. There’s nothing inherently wrong with taking notes from Dark Souls, I like From Software games myself, but I feel like Tunic initially promises something a little different than it delivers in its home stretch. It isn’t just a question of challenge either, as Tunic’s accessibility options include a “No Fail” mode that ought to allow almost anybody to finish the game. Pacing is also an issue, as the game takes its left turn just as the story feels like it’s reaching some climax, staggering the momentum it had built up. The game eventually regains it, but it takes a while.

More than most games, I feel like your reaction to Tunic will come down to your personal taste, gaming history, and level of patience. I loved the first part of the game, but then, I’m the precise target audience – an old Zelda fan who’s been playing since the 80s and used to spend hours poring over every detail of my NES games’ instruction booklets. Perhaps some will enjoy Tunic’s second part more than its first. Reviewers were invited to a Discord for sharing strategies and secrets, which kind of replicated that old “sharing tips on the playground” feeling, but in 2022 is it fair to expect players to venture onto Discord to figure out a game? I’m not entirely sure. My point is, while Tunic does some things very well, it won’t be a universal crowd-pleaser, and in fact, individual players may find their opinion wavering from one part of the game to the next.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order