TSMC Has Started The Development of The 2nm Lithography Process

Earlier this month, we saw that TSMC was getting its CoWoS interposer and 5nm production lines at full capacity. Yesterday, we found out that AMD and Nvidia bought up all of their excess capacity for next-generation GPU and CPU development. They have also been making advancements in 3nm process development, but have not been able to put much work in because many of the tools necessary are currently unavailable or hard to find due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 3nm is already a lot of work as it is, but in a recent shareholders meeting, DigiTimes was able to figure out that TSMC is already planning to start the development of the 2nm Lithographic process.

TSMC Has Lined Up Big Customers For All Its Products And Are Going Full Speed Ahead On Develop Next-Generation Silicon

The details on this process are so bleak that all we know is that they are starting on the development process of 2nm, and that's all we could dig up at the moment. As more news surfaces, we will continue to update you. One thing is for sure with 2nm silicon, it will be significantly faster and much more efficient than what we have now. At the forefront of their current advancement and development are the 5nm chips which are created using EUV lithography similar to what Samsung is doing. DigiTimes report that TSMC expects 10% of the revenue from this year will be from 5nm chips.

Currently, at the tip of the iceberg, the 7nm chips are leading the way for them. AMD is currently ordering massive quantities to power its Ryzen 3000 Series CPU and Navi Series GPU. Customers that also have a piece of the action include Apple, and one notable exclusion is Huawei, and their solution to this problem is to order silicon from SMIC. Experts expect that 3nm will begin mass production in 2022 which is quite aways away, but we can only hope the wait will result in large performance and efficiency gains.

Overall, TSMC has plenty of customers lined up for all its products with the likes of AMD, Nvidia, Apple, and more. They have multiple product lines that are maximum capacity such as the CoWoS interposer line, and next-generation GPU and CPU development for AMD and Nvidia.