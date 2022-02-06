Try the New Wccftech, Join the Public Beta!

We recently told you Wccftech is getting a facelift that greatly improves the reading experience, makes a cool new dark mode available to everyone, and brings bookmarks and user profiles to our site.

This new version of Wccftech has been in private beta and our authors have been using it for a while. And we don't want you to miss on the experience any longer. Click on the button below to join the public beta.

Join Public Beta

You can switch back to the current design any time you want through a very prominent beta opt-out button in the footer.