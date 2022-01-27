Triangle Strategy New Trailer Showcases Benedict Pascal, More Gameplay

A new Triangle Strategy trailer has been shared online today, focusing on one of the game's characters.

The new trailer, which is only available in Japanese at the time of writing, focuses on Benedict Pascal, one of the members of the House Wolffort War Council. The trailer also features some new gameplay, so it is definitely worth a watch even for those who do not speak Japanese.

Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary to Be Celebrated During Next Week’s Livestream

Triangle Strategy launches on Nintendo Switch on March 4th.

Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.

