Triangle Strategy New Trailer Focuses on Roland Glenbrook

A new Triangle Strategy trailer has been shared online today, focusing on one of the game's characters.

The new trailer, which is the first one in the Character & Story trailer series, focuses on Roland Glenbrook, the son of King Regna of Glenbrook. The trailer also features some new, never seen before gameplay, so it is a good look even for those who do not speak Japanese.

Triangle Strategy releases on Nintendo Switch on March 4th, 2022 worldwide.