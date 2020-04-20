Apple’s latest 2020 MacBook Air is currently seeing a $50 discount on Amazon. Grab it today and get the best portable notebook for $949.

2020 MacBook Air with Scissor Keyboard, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Retina Display Currently Seeing $50 Discount on Top of an Already-Wonderful Starting Price

Updated just recently, the 2020 MacBook Air really puts Apple’s most-loved Mac on the map once again. It features a brand new keyboard, the same scissor switches found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and packs double the amount of storage at a new $999 price point. The aforementioned price is applicable if you head straight to Apple’s website right now and place your order. If you turn your rudder a little and hop over to Amazon instead, then you can save $50 for the exact same thing, that too in the color of your choice.

The model on sale features a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. But the great thing here is that this MacBook Air now features 256GB of storage, up from the default 128GB which Apple was previously selling. You also get a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID, Intel Iris Plus Graphics and 11 hours of battery life. Just imagine, a full-blown computer with battery life more than the iPad Pro, which is just perfect for those who don’t want to be tethered to a wall outlet.

There are two USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports on this notebook, allowing you to charge the notebook and add any port you like with the help of numerous dongles available in the market. You can even throw in an eGPU into the mix if you are planing to do the unthinkable - gaming on a Mac.

Interested parties can grab the deal from the link below. There are no special discount codes or coupons you should know about in order to avail the $50 discount.

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray - Was $999, now just $949