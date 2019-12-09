TP-Link AC1300 Wireless 5G PCIe Card is 56% off Its Initial Price

If your computer is currently using a USB wifi adapter, this deal is perfect for you! The TP-Link AC1300 offers both 2.4G and 5G wireless, which allows for long-range with the 2.4 G wireless network, and the 5 G network allows for faster speeds overall but a significant decrease in overall range.

TP-Link's AC1300 is currently 56% off, Making this PCIe WiFi card just $34.99

This PCIe WiFi expansion card offers two antennas to ensure a greater range of WiFi connection and stability; however, these antennas are detachable, allowing you to connect your antennas if you want. The speed of the 2.4 G is just 400 MB per second, while the maximum 5 G speed of 867 MB per second.

This WiFi card uses the wireless standard IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, which offers excellent connectivity and a good range. This device is specially designed for easy setup along with allowing for Online Gaming and 4K HD Video streaming. This wireless PCI express adapter uses an aluminum alloy heatsink to allow for adequate cooling without any issues. The more massive heatsink allows for more heat dissipation allowing for increased stability and a longer adapter lifespan, even with the enormous heatsink, this WiFi adapter is still a low profile PCI Express expansion card.

Along with this WiFi PCIe expansion card being low-profile, this card comes with more than one bracket. There is the full-size bracket that allows this card to fit in ATX and mATX systems along with a low-profile bracket which allows for compatibility with even most Mini-ITX systems with no issues.

The easy set up that this card is offered in this card, this PCIe expansion card is plug and play. This means just plugging this card into your system, which currently lacks any WiFI, should immediately start using the card (after a reboot to detect the PCIe card), allowing for full functionality.

This is a fantastic deal for anyone that might've gotten a motherboard that doesn't have WiFi natively built-in. This expansion card costs typically $79.99 but is currently on sale at Amazon.com for just $34.99, making this an incredible deal for any PC builder trying to upgrade their system or build a new PC system. This discount takes a total of 56% off the price of this fantastic device.