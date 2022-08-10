Menu
Company

Tower of Fantasy Drops Today, But the Genshin-Like’s Devs Warn of Bugs and “Shortcomings”

Nathan Birch
Aug 10, 2022
Tower of Fantasy

Today marks the official worldwide launch of Tower of Fantasy, a new free-to-play gacha game that has largely gained attention for looking like a sci-fi version of the ultra-popular Genshin Impact. That said, if you’re expecting something nearly as good as the surprisingly-high-quality Genshin, you’re likely in for a disappointment. While I can’t provide any commentary on the full-release version of the game, I have put some time into the most recent version of the Tower of Fantasy beta, and while the game superficially resembles Genshin, it’s nowhere near as deep, fun, or polished. The version of the game I played was also very buggy. I encountered multiple quest-blocking bugs, was transported across the map against my will more than once, fell through the ground and objects, and more.

But surely a lot of those bugs will be fixed for launch, right? Well, hopefully, but the developers of Tower of Fantasy are warning that bugs and “shortcomings” will still be present at launch

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the Latest Samsung Phones Eligible for Four OS Updates

"We would like to say that we are well aware that Tower of Fantasy still has many shortcomings. We will work hard to improve them, but some bugs and issues may be unavoidable after the official launch. We have anticipated the possibility of certain problems arising, formulated the according debugging time limits and specifications, and urged our staff in the corresponding departments to implement them. We will adhere to the following principles:

  • Never alter any data, stats, or functions without announcing it. All changes will be announced publicly and transparently.
  • In terms of bugs, we will verify the issue as soon as we receive feedback, assess the scope and severity of the issue, then fix the issue as soon as possible. Prevention of any losses to your accounts and assets will be our goal when dealing with bugs.
  • Besides bugs, we will always put you first when it comes to other issues. Once an issue is discovered, we will notify you immediately, resolve it promptly, and deliver the corresponding compensation, so as to ensure that your experience and interests are not affected."

Of course, Tower of Fantasy is free to play, so you don’t have much to lose by trying it out, but keep your expectations in check and get ready to deal with some weird bugs.

Tower of Fantasy will be playable on PC, iOS, and Android when it launches later this evening in North America/early tomorrow morning in the UK and Europe.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order