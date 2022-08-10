Tower of Fantasy Drops Today, But the Genshin-Like’s Devs Warn of Bugs and “Shortcomings”

Today marks the official worldwide launch of Tower of Fantasy, a new free-to-play gacha game that has largely gained attention for looking like a sci-fi version of the ultra-popular Genshin Impact. That said, if you’re expecting something nearly as good as the surprisingly-high-quality Genshin, you’re likely in for a disappointment. While I can’t provide any commentary on the full-release version of the game, I have put some time into the most recent version of the Tower of Fantasy beta, and while the game superficially resembles Genshin, it’s nowhere near as deep, fun, or polished. The version of the game I played was also very buggy. I encountered multiple quest-blocking bugs, was transported across the map against my will more than once, fell through the ground and objects, and more.

But surely a lot of those bugs will be fixed for launch, right? Well, hopefully, but the developers of Tower of Fantasy are warning that bugs and “shortcomings” will still be present at launch…

"We would like to say that we are well aware that Tower of Fantasy still has many shortcomings. We will work hard to improve them, but some bugs and issues may be unavoidable after the official launch. We have anticipated the possibility of certain problems arising, formulated the according debugging time limits and specifications, and urged our staff in the corresponding departments to implement them. We will adhere to the following principles:

Never alter any data, stats, or functions without announcing it. All changes will be announced publicly and transparently.

In terms of bugs, we will verify the issue as soon as we receive feedback, assess the scope and severity of the issue, then fix the issue as soon as possible. Prevention of any losses to your accounts and assets will be our goal when dealing with bugs.

Besides bugs, we will always put you first when it comes to other issues. Once an issue is discovered, we will notify you immediately, resolve it promptly, and deliver the corresponding compensation, so as to ensure that your experience and interests are not affected."

Of course, Tower of Fantasy is free to play, so you don’t have much to lose by trying it out, but keep your expectations in check and get ready to deal with some weird bugs.

Tower of Fantasy will be playable on PC, iOS, and Android when it launches later this evening in North America/early tomorrow morning in the UK and Europe.