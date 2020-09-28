Top Screen Protectors for Apple iPad 8 with 10.2-inch Display

This is a list of the top screen protectors you can buy for the new iPad 8 with 10.2-inch Retina display and A12 Bionic chip.

These are the Best Screen Protectors Available for the New 10.2-inch Apple iPad 8 Tablet

Apple fixed everything that was wrong with the iPad 7, which is almost nothing. Instead, the company gave it a much-needed speed boost with the A12 Bionic chip, the same one found in the iPhone XS and even the outgoing iPad Air 3. And if you just bought the new iPad 8 then you obviously need some way to protect it, starting off with the much-needed screen protector.

There are a ton of options out there, some of them cheap, some expensive, but ultimately they have one goal: to protect the display. And before you read any further than this, please do keep in mind that if you have an iPad 7 screen protector lying around as a spare, you can use it with the iPad 8. The dimensions are absolutely identical.

If you are still looking for something new, then we have handpicked a bunch of options that are available from Amazon right now. Instead of going with the usual film style protectors, all of these options are made from glass so that you get the ultimate protection experience the moment you slap it onto your device. So, let’s have a look, shall we?

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

We are yet to come across a Spigen product that has let us down. From cases to protectors, everything is satisfyingly spot on. And this protector is no different. It has precise cutouts for the Home button and camera, and is buttery smooth to the touch.

Buy Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $15.99

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This option from ESR comes in a pack of two and even ships with an alignment frame. What this means is that you don’t need professional help in order to apply this protector. Just drop the protector into the alignment frame and you’re done. Obviously, this protector offers stunning protection.

Buy ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $14.99

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Looking for protection but don't want to drop a lot of money on something like a screen protector? Don't worry, Supershieldz has you covered with their two-pack for just $9.99. And it's not an ordinary protector either. With a 4.7-star rating, this thing speaks for itself.

Buy Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $9.99

MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector

Pretty sure you have heard about those screen protectors which gives you the feeling that you are writing with your Apple Pencil on real paper. This is one of those options and it comes in a two-pack. Even if you don't have an Apple Pencil, the matte finish is something many of you will love out there.

Buy MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector - $13.99

SPARIN Glass Screen Protector

Looking to buy as many protectors as possible for a low price? SPARIN has your back here with its glass three-pack. With a 4.7-star rating out of 5, this is surprisingly a popular option too. It's great to have if you own multiple iPads.

Buy SPARIN Glass Screen Protector - $9.99

ProCase Privacy Protector

This is not an ordinary protector. Once applied, the person sitting next to you won't be able to see what you are doing on the display. Sure, it's slightly pricey, but that's the price of privacy these days.

Buy ProCase Privacy Protector - $15.99

These are the best options which we believe you should go for. Obviously, there's a sea of accessories out there and it is very tough to dive in and find what you truly need. Therefore, we did the legwork for you and added the products which fits everyone out there.