Top 10 Flagship / Midrange Android Phones on AnTuTu in November 2019 [List]

It's that time of the month again when AnTuTu releases its list of top-performing smartphones. You can read more about last month's rankings here. The scores are an average of over 1,000 units running Antutu benchmark V8, making the results more representative. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top AnTuTu performers of November.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 dethrones Vivo Nex 3 5G as AnTuTu's top scorer in November

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is this month's winner with a score of 496,662, followed by the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro which clock at 4,82,881 and 6,82,532 respectively. It was a close contest this time around, but the ROG Phone 2 managed to eke out just enough performance to beat OnePlus. The ROG Phone 2 was in fifth place last month with an AnTuTu score of 4,77,569 and it's good to see make progress. On the flip side, last month's winner and runner up—the Vivo Nex 3 5G and Vivo IQOO Pro 5G—are nowhere on the list.

OnePlus has maintained a solid footing in the list in both October and November. The Redmit K20 Pro Premium Edition and Realme X2 Pro are around too at different positions. Samsung fans will be pleased to know that the Galaxy Note 10 is in the top ten this time around, albeit in the bottom two places. All the above devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is hardly surprising, considering that it is the best silicon that the company has to offer at the moment.

Redmi Note 8 Pro bests Honor in the mid-range segment

The top three positions last month was occupied by Honor devices that ran the Kirin 810 SoC. This month, however, there isn't a single Honor device on that list, which is rather interesting. To make things even more intriguing, a MediaTek Helio G90-powered Redmi Note 8 Pro is on the top. It is not often that we see MediaTek chips outperform their Qualcomm counterparts.

Everything below it is powered by older Qualcomm chips such as the Snapdragon 712 and 710. The tenth place is occupied by a relatively unknown Vietnamese OEM called Vsmart. The Snapdragon 675-powered VSmart Live nets a score of 2,06,778.

Now, a lot of people will argue that benchmark scores don't reflect the real-world performance of a smartphone, and to a degree, they're right. Benchmarking software pushes a device to its limits, a feat that is difficult to achieve in daily use. Factors such as software optimization, frequency of software updates and the general look and feel of the UI are just as important as artificial benchmark scores.

