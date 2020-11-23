Tomb Raider Reloaded is a Free to Play Arcade Game Heading to Mobile

We believe it is safe to say that mobile gaming has come a long way. Gone are the days when it was looked down upon as something lowly and not worthy of the attention it used to get. Modern-day mobile gaming is a different beast altogether. With games like PUBG, Call of Duty, and Fortnite already making big, we are only going into a future where mobile gaming might rival the likes of console and PC gaming. However, that is a debate for some other time, because today, we are more inclined towards Tomb Raider Reloaded that Square Enix announced earlier today.

Lara Croft Raids Her Way to Mobile in the New Tomb Raider Reloaded Teaser

At the time of writing, we did not get our hands on a lot of info about the game, but Square Enix released a tease trailer and some other minor details. You can check out the trailer below.

Now, this 41-second trailer does not reveal any of the gameplay bits, but it gives us a good idea of what the game is going to be about. Of course, you will reprise the role of Lara Croft and raid some tombs, but unlike the reboot on the consoles and the PC, this game is not taking itself seriously at all. You can tell that by the fact that Lara is facing a giant ladybug(?), any elemental of sorts, some arrows, and an angry dinosaur. Needless to say, her trusted pistols look like they could come in handy in dealing with all the threats.

As far as the information is revealed, Tomb Raider Reloaded is going to be free to play action arcade game that will be made by Emerald City Games and will be published by Square Enix. It is heading to mobile platforms in 2021. There were no specifications as to what mobile platforms we are talking about, but it is safe to say that it will release on both Android and iOS.