Tomb Raider Is Getting an Interconnected Universe Through Games, Film and TV, Courtesy of Amazon

An exclusive report published by The Hollywood Reporter reveals Amazon's intention to craft an interconnected universe based on the Tomb Raider IP, spanning the upcoming new game and projects in film and television.

Dmitri M. Johnson's dj2 Entertainment is attached to the project. The company is very active in adapting games for either film or TV; they worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and signed up to adapt Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium. dj2 Entertainment is also working on a Tomb Raider animated series alongside Legendary TV; this show will air next year on Netflix with Hayley Atwell voicing Lara Croft.

The overall Tomb Raider deal is said to be one of the largest investments made by Amazon after The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, for which they spent $250 million on rights alone.

THR was able to provide additional details on the film series. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), reportedly a big fan of the franchise, is attached to write and executive producer, but she won't be starring in the TV series. Other executive producers mentioned include Ryan Andolina, Amanda Greenblatt, and Dmitri M. Johnson.

If the plan is to create a Tomb Raider universe, then it stands to reason that both the film and TV adaptations will have to take into account the upcoming game, which was announced by Crystal Dynamics in April 2022. We learned a bit more about it last month when Amazon was revealed to be the publisher. The new Tomb Raider entry, powered by Epic's Unreal Engine 5, will feature a confident and multidimensional hero Lara Croft in an environment that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding, with mind-bending puzzles to solve and a wide variety of enemies to face and overcome.

According to a recent rumor, the Tomb Raider game has been in development for quite a long time and should be released at least a year before the other project from Crystal Dynamics (the Perfect Dark reboot).