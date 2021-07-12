Final Fantasy XVI Scenario and Voice Recording Are Almost Finished; Game May Skip Tokyo Game Show 2021

Final Fantasy XVI's development is proceeding smoothly, but it may take some time to see the game in action again, judging from some recent statements.

Speaking during the special talk session of Final Fantasy XIV: The 7th 14-Hour Broadcast, as reported by Gematsu, Naoki Yoshida provided an update on the current development status, saying that the scenario is nearly complete and voice recording is in the final stages.

Interview With SaGa Director Akitoshi Kawazu: SaGa Frontier 2, Romancing SaGa, Future of the Series

Unfortunately, it seems like Final Fantasy XVI is going to be shown until Naoki Yoshida is satisfied by the game's quality. He also added that they may show something during the Tokyo Game Show in two months, but he feels like they may not be able to meet the deadline.

I’m not holding back more information just for the sake of it, but rather I want the next information to be something that will ‘convince everyone to buy the game.’ The visual quality is a given but battles, and other unannounced major features will be included, and I want to present it like “Bam!” So nothing new until I’m satisfied.

This isn't the first time Naoki Yoshida talked about revealing more of Final Fantasy XVI and how he wants to make sure what they show will surprise players. Earlier this year, he said that details are being held back to avoid the disappointment that always comes from showing half-baked content.

Each person will probably have their own sort of idea or image of what the next Final Fantasy should be. Saying something half baked is definitely very high risk. If something gets spoken about, someone will pick it up on social and it starts to spread around and people will form expectations. So with ‘Final Fantasy XVI,’ whenever we do reveal more information on it, we hope to show what kind of game it’s going to bring, and what kind of excitement we can bring

Final Fantasy XVI is not in development for PlayStation 5. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.