Titanfall 3 Is In Development, According To Known Apex Legends Dataminer – Rumor

Respawn Entertainment is hard at work on supporting their battle royale game Apex Legends, but rumors suggest that the studio is also working on Titanfall 3.

Known Apex Legends dataminer Biast12 recently revealed that Titanfall 3 is currently in development. He did not provide additional info, but there are apparently multiple sources, and he thinks this is not a coincidence.

Shortly after revealing that Titanfall 3 is in development, Biast12 made his Twitter profile private, but users managed to screenshot one of his tweets. You can check out the screenshot below.

As Respawn has previously denied that Titanfall 3 is in development, we have to take what has been revealed today with a grain of salt, despite Biast12 being reliable when it comes to Apex Legends information. Still, it has been some time since the studio denied that it is working on a new entry in the Titanfall series, so things may have changed since then.

Titanfall 2 is considered among the finest FPS released in recent years, thanks to its great gameplay mechanics and engaging single-player campaign.

Titanfall 3 has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you update don the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.