Menu
Company

Titanfall 2 Maps Found in Apex Legends, Hinting at a Revival of Some Sort for the Series

Nathan Birch
Sep 30, 2022, 03:18 PM EDT
Apex Legends Titanfall 2

It’s long been known that Apex Legends and Titanfall exist in the same universe, and while there has been some limited crossover between the two franchises, it seems like Respawn may be pushing things to the next level. Apparently, Apex Legends dataminer KralRindo has found reference to nine classic Titanfall 2 maps in the game’s code following its most recent release. These are the map listed…

  • Exoplanet
  • Homestead
  • Angel City
  • Black Water Canal
  • Boneyard
  • Crash Site
  • Rise
  • Eden
  • Colony

According to our dataminer, these maps will be used for something called Capture Point, which will either be a limited-time mode, or maybe more likely given the number of maps, an entirely new style of play like Arenas Mode. It will be interesting to see how these maps will be adapted for Apex Legends, as many of them were designed around wall-running – something not in the basic Apex toolbox.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Targeting both Series Vets and Newcomers, New Protagonist Likely

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, as there’s no guarantee anything dug up by Apex dataminers will make it into the final game. That said, the treatment of Titanfall has long been a sore spot for fans, so this might be a way for Respawn and Respawn Vancouver to throw Titanfall fans a bone without diverting their focus from Apex Legends in a major way. Of course, given the contentious relationships between Titanfall fans and Respawn, there’s a good chance this move won’t be received as well as hoped, but what can you do? Respawn has so much on its plate right now, this is probably the best compromise we’re going to get.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. What do you think? Would you be interested in playing old Titanfall content in Apex Legends or would it not be the same?

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order