Titanfall is Being Removed from Sale Following a Long Losing Battle with Hackers

The battle between Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment and the hackers who have been making the game difficult to play has come to an end, and it seems the bad guys have won. The state of the original Titanfall has been a bone of contention for years now – while the servers have remained on, various unpatched vulnerabilities have allowed malicious parties to make the game largely unplayable via DDoS attacks other hacks.

While you’d reasonably expect the hackers to receive the lion’s share of the anger over this, much of it has spilled back on Respawn, who have been accused of neglecting the game. Well, it seems Respawn is waving the white flag, as they’ve announced they’re ceasing sales of the game and removing it from subscription services. Servers will remain switched on for current owners, but don’t expect the issues plaguing the game to get any better.

Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn. It's a game that showcased the ambitions of the studio when it was first released more than 7 years ago and it continues to be a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games. We've made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game starting today and we'll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022. We will, however, be keeping Titanfall servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match. Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn's DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn. Thank you from the entire Respawn team.

Any Titanfall fans out there? What are your thoughts on this situation? Personally, I think Respawn should have pulled the game a long time ago when it became clear they didn’t have the resources free to keep the game in proper working order. Unfortunately, there probably won’t be recompense for Titanfall fans who believed Respawn’s repeated promises that help was coming.