New $7.99 Twitter Blue Launches for iOS Users

It’s finally here - the new $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription is finally available if you are on the iOS platform.

Elon Musk revealed that he will be charging more for Twitter Blue and the day of price increase has finally come. But, you do get extra perks when you sign up - priority mentions and replies, the ability to post longer videos, 50% lesser ads and everyone’s personal favorite, the verified badge. Yes, you sign up for Blue and you get verified as well.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet. Now on iOS, subscribe or upgrade* to Twitter Blue for $7.99/month (introductory offer) to get a blue checkmark and other premium features.

Previously, if you wanted to get verified, it was a painful process which did not guarantee verification in the end. Now though, the playing field has been ‘leveled’, according to Musk and all it takes is a $7.99 subscription in order to get the verified badge on Twitter.

Right now, the new Twitter Blue is only available for iOS users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand the UK with plans to expand to other regions soon. We really hope this is a worldwide thing so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of the new Twitter Blue.

If you’re already verified on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk says that you have to pay up the $8 for Twitter Blue in order to stay verified.

The funny thing is, it seems as though this $8 price is an ‘introductory offer’, according to the Twitter Blue about pageTwitter Blue about page and it may see an increase in the future.

Earlier today, Twitter rolled out a new ‘Official’ badge which was pulled in the same day. According to Musk, the company is going to be experimenting with ideas in the coming months to see which ones work and which ones don’t.