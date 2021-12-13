iPhone 13 Models Depreciate Half as Much as Google Pixel 6 Series

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 series only a few months back. The flagship smartphones from Apple bring a lot to the table and the lineup depreciates at almost half the rate of the Google Pixel 6. What this means is that the Pixel 6 suffers major depreciation compared to Apple's iPhone 13 models that launch two months before Google's flagships. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The iPhone 13 Series Hold the Least Depreciation Value in the Smartphone Industry, Even Less Than The Google Pixel 6 Lineup

According to new research conducted by SellCell, the iPhone 13 lineup suffers from depreciation almost half the rate of the Pixel 6. The report suggests that in the first month after the iPhone 13 series was announced, all models depreciated by 24.9 percent on average. In comparison, the Pixel 6 series depreciated by 42.6 percent on average. After the first month, the iPhone 13 models recovered by 3.1 percent of the value.

The least value was dropped by the 128GB Google Pixel 6 with 36.6 percent depreciation. In comparison, the 128GB iPhone 13 mini lost 26.9 percent of its value, which is the least favorite of customers. The iPhone 13 series have shown consistency when it comes to holding their value. We covered last month how the iPhone 13 models were best at holding their value when compared to older iPhone models.

Overall, iPhone models have the lowest depreciation rate in the smartphone industry. However, it might be too early to make any concrete conclusions since the Google Pixel 6 series is still comparatively young in the market. Henceforth, it could make a comeback in the coming months. In terms of usage, it all boils down to a user's personal preferences. SellCell has conducted the research from the data gathered from 45 buyback vendors. You can check out the entire report here.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you using a Google Pixel 6 or an iPhone 13 model? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.