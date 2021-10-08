TikTok is Finally Here for LG’s Recent Lineup of Smart TVs

TikTok has launched its app for LG's 2020 and 2021 smart TVs. LG has confirmed that the app has arrived on recent webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0 models with a firmware update that started rolling out on October 7th, but it will also be coming to the 2019 models in the coming months.

You Can Finally Enjoy TikTok on Your LG Smart TVs but Only in a Few Countries

The app is currently launching in the UK, France, and Germany. A TikTok representative also confirmed this. This should not come as a surprise since TikTok's smart TV apps for Samsung TVs, Android TVs, and Fire TVs have all focused on the same European countries so far.

We are still waiting for LG and TikTok to comment on when the app will finally be available in other regions. It does not surprise us that many people would want to use the app to enjoy their favorite short format videos on a big screen.

However, this does raise a concern. TikTok is more optimized for portrait-oriented mobile viewing, and watching the same videos on a giant 55-inch TV does not look like an ideal viewing situation. But TikTok knows it can make it work in terms of racking up the views, so we can only wait and see how it will play out. Plus, viewing whatever content on such good screens is already going to make the experience a lot more enjoyable. So, we cannot complain.

Are you looking forward to trying TikTok on your LG smart TV? Let us know your thoughts below.