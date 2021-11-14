Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel + Wreckfest Giveaway [EUROPE]

We've partnered with THQ Nordic to set up a giveaway of Wreckfest, the Destruction Derby-like racing game made by Bugbear Entertainment, and a branded version of the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel.

The giveaway, which is limited to our European readers at the request of THQ Nordic, is a raffle that will see two winners get both the racing wheel and a PC (Steam) code for Wreckfest. You can enter the raffle below - good luck!

