Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel + Wreckfest Giveaway [EUROPE]

By Alessio Palumbo
Thrustmaster T248

We've partnered with THQ Nordic to set up a giveaway of Wreckfest, the Destruction Derby-like racing game made by Bugbear Entertainment, and a branded version of the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel.

The giveaway, which is limited to our European readers at the request of THQ Nordic, is a raffle that will see two winners get both the racing wheel and a PC (Steam) code for Wreckfest. You can enter the raffle below - good luck!

T248 features a new optimized HYBRID DRIVE system with a mixed belt and gear mechanism for powerful, realistic and versatile Force Feedback.

T248 delivers 70% more power (compared with previous Thrustmaster T150 series hybrid racing wheels) and adds cutting-edge new features including Force Feedback presets that can be changed on the fly in games, magnetic paddle shifters, an interactive screen with more than 20 different displays, and a magnetic pedal set with 4 pressure modes on the brake pedal.

T248 has been designed for all gamers looking for performance and immersion — including those keen to free themselves from their keyboard, mouse or gamepad, and users who want to take their racing to the next level after having started out with a wheel aimed at beginners. This brand-new racing wheel is officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and is compatible with PC.

  • Premium design with leather wrapping on the outer-facing portion of the wheel
  • Versatile wheel shape, well-suited to all racing game styles
  • Up to 25 action buttons including 2 dual-position encoders
  • Interactive race dashboard with a selection of more than 20 different displays on the wheel’s screen
  • Dynamic Force Feedback: on-the-fly Force Feedback level adjustment (3 preset modes included) via the screen, compatible with all games
  • Magnetic paddle shifters (patented H.E.A.R.T technology) for instant responsiveness, and a super-clear gear shifting feel
  • Magnetic pedal set (patented H.E.A.R.T technology) for incredible 12-bit resolution precision that won’t decrease over time
  • 4 distinct pressure modes on the central pedal for optimized braking according to the configuration and gaming setup (desk, cockpit, stand, etc.)
  • Next-generation HYBRID DRIVE system delivering 70% more power than other Thrustmaster hybrid racing wheels (T150 series)
  • Officially licensed for PlayStation; compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC

