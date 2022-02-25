THQ Nordic Reveals Verified Compatible Games for Steam Deck
Steam Deck’s release date draws ever closer, and games offered through Steam will be able to be taken anywhere very soon. As for games on the platform themselves, they have to go through a process to be Verified or simply considered Playable. Being Verified means the game can be operated with no problems, and being Playable implies that it can be done, but a small workaround or two for some settings may be needed. That said, a report from THQ Nordic reveals that several of their games have already gone through this verification process.
They also reminded players about the Verified and Playable statuses, by saying “In both categories, our games will run perfectly well. And while you can just hop in and play any "Verified" game, titles in the "Playable" category might require some minor tweaking like "manually select a community controller config, and needing to use the touchscreen to navigate a launcher".
THQ Nordic also listed some of their games that fall into each category, and let’s list them. First off is Verified games, which will work perfectly:
- Desperados III
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- This is The Police 2
- Darksiders Genesis
And then, secondly, is Playable.
- Expeditions: Rome
- Destroy All Humans!
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Wreckfest
- MX vs. ATV All-Out
- This is The Police
- ELEX
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Biomutant
Watch a trailer that celebrates the list below:
This list is subject to change in the future, with more games on their way. Dozens of games could be made available sooner or later from THQ Nordic, among other developers. THQ Nordic also encourages you to not be disappointed, as they’re working to get more games onto Steam Deck’s lists soon.
Steam Deck will be released soon, and reservation holders will be given priority on console purchases. All of the listed games are available now on Steam.
