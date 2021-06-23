This iPhone 13 Pro Concept Based on Leaks is Closest to What we Can Expect in September

We are only a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 13 series and we are expecting the company to bring forth numerous design changes. At this point in time, the only way to peak the new design is through a concept. Moreover, it is even better if the iPhone 13 Pro concept is based on leaks. Well, the new iPhone 13 Pro concept appears to show what Apple will be potentially announcing as part of the big launch.

iPhone 13 Pro Concept Based on Leaks Shows a Larger Camera Bump With a Thicker Design and a Smaller Notch

Earlier this year, some leaked schematics of the device reveal that the reveal will be more of an "iPhone 12S" rather than the iPhone 13. However, the official name of the device rests with Apple and there have been no official statements made regarding the subject. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a smaller notch but a bigger camera setup at the back. However, the rest of the design is presumed to remain pretty much the same. This is exactly what the new iPhone 13 Pro concept depicts.

The leaked schematics appeared to show a thicker design with larger camera lenses for the Pro models. The iPhone mini and the standard variant will feature a diagonally aligned camera lens. In addition to this, the notch will be smaller on all variants of the device as can be seen in the iPhone 13 concept. However, the smaller notch will have no impact on the functionality of the devices. There is no word pertaining to the color options but rumors suggest that Apple might release the iPhone 13 Pro in black, as seen in the concept.

The concept is designed beautifully by the YouTube channel Concept Creator in collaboration with LetsGoDigital. You can check out the video embedded above for more details. While the design might not be that big of a change, the company could potentially add other features like enhanced batter and 5G capabilities or better camera sensors.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the new iPhone 13 Pro concept? Would you be upgrading from the iPhone 12? Let us know in the comments.