iPhone 13 Pro Might Come in Black Color Option With New Subject Tracking Camera Features

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this year and rumors keep on coming in. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 13 Pro models will come in a darker version of the current Graphite color or black. Moreover, it is also suggested that the iPhone 13 models will feature new camera features as well. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Come With Darker Graphite or Black Color Option and New Camera Features

The latest leak pertaining to the iPhone 13 Pro comes from Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro. The leak suggests that the updated color option for the iPhone 13 Pro models is closest to the hex code 121212. It will be a darker version of the current Graphite color that you get with the iPhone 12 Pro series. Back in March, we heard that Apple will include a new Matte Black option with an anti-fingerprint coating for stainless steel edges. While Apple has not officially said anything pertaining to the color option, we would advise you to take the new with a pinch of salt.

Apple has only offered the Matter Black color option with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The company also released a Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 with a glass back. TO be fair, a darker or black iPhone 13 Pro would be a welcome addition as it would provide a stealthier look and feel. Other than the black color on the iPhone 13 Pro model, the leak also suggests that Apple will introduce a new electronic stabilization system called "warp". The new technology will give room to features like subject tracking across all frame rates and resolutions.

As of now, only the iPhone 12 Pro Max features the new Sensor-Shift stabilization technology. However, it is rumored that all iPhone 13 models will feature the sensor-shift system for enhanced stabilization. The video also sheds light on Apple Watch Series 7 which will go through a major redesign. The Apple Watch Series 7 will adopt a boxier design and feel, similar to the iPhone 12 series. Moreover, it will come in new color options, including green. You can check out the video embedded above.

