This Custom Computer with a 64-core Processor is More Powerful Than a Mac Pro and Costs $53,000

Apple's Mac Pro was introduced last year that offered a slew of customization options. There's no denying that the machine is powerful and take note that the maxed-out variant costs a whopping $53,000. However, a company that builds custom computers has announced a new Mac Pro rival. That's right, the Mediaworkstation X2 is seemingly more powerful than Apple's top of the line computer.

Mediaworkstation's X2 Is Priced at a Whopping $53,000 Featuring a 64-core Processor

For price comparisons, the Mediaworkstation X2 is priced on par with the Mac Pro - $53,000. As for the technical specifications that make it more powerful features two AMD EPYC 64-core processor. the processor offers 256 threads against Mac Pro's 56 threads. These threads are responsible for directly translating to an increase in the capacity to tackle multiple tasks. These are also referred to as the highest level of codes that a processor can execute.

Apple's Mac Pro in comparison features an Intel Xeon processor with 28 cores and two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo cards. In addition, it also comes with 1.5TB of RAM against the Mediaworkstation X2's 2TB RAM. In the storage department, the X2 features super-fast 82TB of storage. The graphics are handled by the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 GPU with 48GB of GDDR6 memory.

Apple's Mac Pro features a design that reminds us of the cheese grater but the Mediaworkstation's X2 boasts a simple and plain design. In addition, it comes with a three years warranty and a one-year onsite service. For more details on the subject, check out the official website.

While Apple does not take specifications into direct focus when we talk about performance, it can be seen that computer like X2 does look better on paper. We will share more details on the machine as soon as we hear it. Apple also shared Technical Overview PDFs for the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.

