This 18W USB-C Charger from Anker Costs Just $15 Today, Save $5

Pick up the Anker PowerPort III Nano USB-C wall charger for a low price of just $15 today, saving $5 before you even checkout.

Fast Charge Your iPhone or Android Device at Full 18W for Just $15

Though pretty much everyone is bundling a fast USB-C charger with their smartphone, you will most likely need a spare one down the line. If you are looking for a second charger that has a USB-C port on it for your smartphone, then look no further than the Anker PowerPort III Nano. This charger is insanely small and delivers big on the power front - a full 18W of it.

Thanks to this charger's small size, you can take it with you anywhere you like without having to worry about taking up too much space. And thanks to its full compliance with the USB Power Delivery protocol paired with PowerIQ 3.0, you can rest assured that anything and everything you connect with this charger will get the maximum speed benefit. This means that a dead iPhone will charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes as long as you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

You are not limited to just charging phones here either. A device like the iPad or iPad Pro can be charged up at a fast pace too as long as you are using the correct cable with it.

I highly recommend picking up this deal if you are looking for a spare charger. We are high fans of stuff that Anker makes and never once it has failed on us. Hit the link below and secure the deal for yourself. There are no discount codes or coupons that you should know about. It's a plain, simple discount.

Buy PowerPort III Nano USB C Wall Charger - Was $20, now just $15

Looking for more deals? Check them out below: