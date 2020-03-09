Here’s Your Chance to Save $40 on a Brand New iPad Air

If you think the deal on the 10.2-inch iPad was great then you will be delighted on the discount you can avail on the iPad Air.

10.5-inch iPad Air Currently Discounted by $40 and Selling Fast - Features Wi-Fi and 64GB of Storage

For most people, the seventh-generation iPad is more than enough. But if you are looking for slightly more screen real-estate, more power and a sleeker form-factor, then you might want to consider the iPad Air 3. Starting at just $499, the tablet is currently discounted to just $459, saving you $40 in the process.

The model on sale comes in a wonderful Space Gray finish and has 64GB of storage onboard that is more than enough for a handful of photos, videos and files which you will be regularly moving around. Of course, you can upgrade to a higher storage capacity if you like but that is going to cost you more. Cliche.

There is a 10.5-inch Retina display on this iPad Air which is laminated, unlike the 10.2-inch model. This means that there is no air gap between the display and the glass, allowing you to truly touch your content and will prove to be a far accurate display if you are going to use an Apple Pencil on it.

Apple has thrown in a powerful A12 Bionic chip under the hood that is going to carry out all the tasks you will be throwing at it. Touch ID is also present for authenticating payments and unlocking your device. There are a set of great cameras too for scanning documents and maybe take a selfie once in a while. Everything is topped off with 10 hours of amazing battery life which is way more than enough.

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Grab hold of the deal below and save $40 in the process. The iPad Air tends to sell out pretty fast so be vigilant!

Buy Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $499, now just $459