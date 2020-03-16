Grab the best-ever RAVPower 10W fast wireless charger for a crazy low price of just $12. Usually this charger retails for around $30.

RAVPower Qi Wireless Fast Charger with Included Quick Charge 3.0 Adapter is a Steal of a Deal for Just $12 Right Now

If I have to choose one wireless charger to use for the rest of my life, it would be the RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger, end of story. Why? Because it's a complete package that caters to a wide range of devices. It supports 5W charging for regular devices, 7.5W for iPhones and up to 10W for compatible Samsung Galaxy devices.

It even ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter and a USB cable right inside the box so you can start charging your Qi devices right away. And since this charger is built like a tank, you don't have to worry about breakdowns or anything. It just works, that's all I will say.

There's a nifty little LED indicator light on the charger that shows whether you are fast charging or not. Green means you are charging rapidly whereas orange means a charge somewhere between 5W and 7.5W is being sent out to the receiving devices. It's a small little detail and something many users will love.

For a price of just $30, it's a darn good deal. But for a limited time only, you can pick this charger up for a measly $12 which is so crazy, you should think about picking up two. Just make sure you enter that special discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down.

Buy RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger - Was $30, now just $12 using discount code 5PX8H7I7

