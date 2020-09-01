Looking for noise cancelling headphones? Pick up the Tribit QuietPlus 72 active noise cancelling ones for a low price of just $35.

Thanks to the recent advancements in audio tech, noise cancelling headphones have become dirt cheap. And they sound amazing too even at the low price. So, when we saw this deal on the Tribit QuietPlus 72, we had to share it with you guys as it offers active noise cancelling for a low price of just $35 for an extremely limited time.

First and foremost, these headphones feature battery life of up to 30 hours which is almost a week’s worth of listening. But that number can vary depending on how much you use the built-in active noise cancelling feature.

Then there is the amazing foldable design which makes these headphones perfect for traveling. Just stow these away in a backpack and you will forget that they are even there. And lastly, these headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid connection with whatever it is you are connected to and a USB-C port for charging up on the go.

Please make sure you enter that discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to just $35. This is one deal which you should not miss if you want a pair of solid headphones that will work wonders for your ears.

Buy Tribit QuietPlus 72 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Was $70, now just $35 using discount code LBDQPLUS

