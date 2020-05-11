Thermaltake has introduced its latest all-in-one liquid cooler, the Thermaltake TH120/TH240 ARGB AIO. This high-quality AIO features stunning ARGB fans set at an affordable price point, giving consumers more value for their money. The glossy surface of the copper base plate guarantees high performance and impressive heat extraction.

Thermaltake Launches Its TH120/TH240 ARGB AIO Cooler - A Powerful, Efficient Pump Along Side Plenty Of Features Making It A Solid Option For Any PC

The top-quality pump, hidden in the glowing ARGB water block, ensures excellent coolant circulation that would keep the copper plate always cool. The large surface radiator combined with the radiator fans dispatches heat in a highly efficient way.

Thermaltake Announces NON-RGB TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RAM Sticks

On the high-static pressure designed radiator fans are the 16.8 million color LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock, allowing users to show off their creativity. Users can also control the lighting effects of the fans through the Smart Fan Controllers that are attached to the TH120/TH240 ARGB AIO. Looking for an easy and cost-effective all-in-one solution to cool down the CPU? The TH120/ TH240 ARGB AIO would be the new perfect option to choose from.

Thermaltake TH120 ARGB AIO Cooler:















Thermaltake TH240 ARGB AIO Cooler:















16.8 million color LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock, and Biostar. It allows users to switch among LED lighting effects, LED color distribution, and LED lighting speeds when using a motherboard without a 5V addressable RGB header. The 120 / 240mm RGB radiator fan is designed with high-static pressure, which produces impressive cooling performance. Specially designed for the TH Series, the large surface radiator increases the cooling surface and heat dissipation.

The high-performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. Additionally, the pre-filled coolant reduces any stress from a liquid replenishment hassle. The high quality and reliable pump enable maximum water circulation, keeping the copper plate continuously cool. The low evaporation tube effectively decreases the loss of coolant; therefore, no refill is required.

The TH120/ TH240 ARGB requires only a minimum amount of space in the chassis and is also easy to install and maintain for the users. It is a solid option for people looking for an AIO that features RGB.