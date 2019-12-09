Thermaltake Releases the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB DDR4 Memory Kit at 3200MHz – Adding to the Thermaltake RGB Ecosystem

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for cooling, gaming gear, and enthusiast memory solutions, announced today the release of the Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB DDR4 Memory Kit 3,200MHz, which is supported by Intel and AMD platforms. Featuring 10-layer PCB construction for enhanced performance and stability, the TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB is equipped with high-performance components, including tightly-selected memory chips, 2oz copper inner layer for enhanced electrical conduction, and 10μ gold fingers for high resistance, ensuring ultimate gaming performance.

RGB Synchronizable with Alexa and High-Quality Components in One Package

The TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB memory can be controlled by our software to monitor real-time temperatures, frequency, performance, and create stunning lighting effects with over 25 lighting modes. Users can also sync with TT RGB PLUS to maximize unique settings for their RGB color theme. By synchronizing TT RGB PLUS, TT AI Voice Control, Razer Chroma, and Amazon Alexa RGB with TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB, users can build their own ecosystem with 10 super-bright addressable LEDs for stunning 16.8M RGB illumination. The TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB also supports motherboards that have 5V addressable RGB headers - ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome.

Built with an optimized 10-layer PCB and 2oz copper inner layer, TOUGHRAM Z-ONE provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance, the memory chips are selected via a tight screening process to provide optimal frequency and response time performance, and the use of 10μ gold fingers enhances durability and high wear resistance.

The brushed aluminum heat spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs. 10 super-bright addressable LEDs deliver 16.8M full-spectrum RGB color with dynamic lighting effects to bring your gaming system to life. Overlock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting.

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Kit 3,200MHz is now available with an MSRP of $89.99 USD on ttpremium.com. Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB DDR4 Memory Kit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty for the RAM and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.