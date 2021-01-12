Thermaltake Announces the DIVIDER 300TG ATX PC Case

Thermaltake has announced the DIVIDER 300TG ATX PC case that features support for an ATX form factor motherboard and comes in either a white or a black color scheme. This case offers a unique design with a half tempered glass side panel and a full tempered glass front panel. The DIVIDER 300TG will be available in February, while the DIVIDER 300TG SNOW, DIVIDER 300TG ARGB, and DIVIDER 300TG ARGB SNOW are expected to be available later this year.

Thermaltake has announced the DIVIDER 300TG ATX PC case featuring a unique design with a divided tempered glass side panel

Thermaltake has announced the DIVIDER 300TG ATX PC Case series, offering four different models, DIVIDER 300TG, DIVIDER 300TG SNOW, DIVIDER 300TG ARGB, and DIVIDER 300TG ARGB SNOW, all of which feature a similar design. This case's design features a unique side panel, as it features a tempered glass window in a unique design.

Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake, stated, "A good PC case design should be more than just fascinating RGB illumination and overall appearance. It needs a perfect balance between practicality, aesthetics, and thermal dissipation; more powerful CPUs and GPUs are launching every day, making heat dissipation a significant concern for a gaming PC. The DIVIDER offers essentials to create the perfect ratio between material utility and the control of thermal conditions. It is also the next-gen gaming PC case for enthusiasts, modders, and gamers in sheer quality, and we're proud to present this whole new series at our Thermaltake Expo."

For cooling, this case features the ability to mount up to a 360 mm front panel and up to 240 mm side panel with multiple fan mounting on the case's top and back. This large cooling capacity allows for high-end components to be installed. This case features support for up to a 360 mm long graphics card, a maximum CPU cooler height of 145 mm, and the maximum length for the PSU can be 180 mm or 220 mm, depending on if the HDD cage is installed.

The DIVIDER 300TG ATX PC case is expected to be available in February with a price of $74.99, while the remaining variants are expected to be available later this year. The DIVIDER 300TG ARGB will have an expected price of $109.99, and the DIVIDER 300TG SNOW will feature a price of $84.99, while the DIVIDER 300TG ARGB SNOW will be the most expensive with a price of $114.99.