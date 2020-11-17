The World Ends With You New Countdown Website Teases Imminent Announcement

A new announcement related to The World Ends With You franchise is coming next week, according to a new teaser website that has been launched today.

The teaser website only features a countdown that ends next week, so it is difficult to tell what it is actually teasing. It's quite likely not related to the recently announced anime show, as Square Enix 1st Production Department Official Twitter profile also tweeted about the website, and it would make little sense if it wasn't a game-related announcement the website is teasing.

TIMELIMIT WITHIN 7DAYShttps://t.co/Y0U4JoEShO — SQEX 第１開発事業本部PR (@1stPD_PR) November 17, 2020

The World Ends With You has been originally released on Nintendo DS back in 2007, before receiving an iOS and Android port and a Nintendo Switch release called The World Ends With You Final Remix. The content added to the iOS and Android ports, which carried over the Nintendo Switch release, teased a sequel that never materialized.

Complete the mission...or face erasure. That’s all Neku knows after regaining consciousness in the middle of a busy intersection without his memories. Now he and his partner must fight to survive a life-or-death game in this twisted tale with more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo they’re trapped in. This definitive version of Square Enix’s RPG classic brings the dark story to life on the Nintendo Switch along with a new scenario and some new remixed music. Vibrant themes highlighting Japanese youth culture, food, and fashion are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay and unique storyline. Players can join rhythmic battles using either Joy-Con controllers or the Nintendo Switch touch screen. In two-player co-op mode, players can battle Noise and challenge the Reapers’ Game together.

The World Ends With You is now available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Nintendo DS. We will let you know more about this announcement as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.