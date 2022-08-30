Menu
Company

The Witcher New Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer Showcases Some Stunning Environments

Francesco De Meo
Aug 30, 2022
The Witcher 4

The next entry in The Witcher series will be the first game developed by CD Projekt Red to be powered by Unreal Engine 5, and, judging from what we have seen so far of the new version of the engine by Epic, many are expecting the game to look amazing.

While it will be a while until we can finally see more of the next entry in the series, some talented developers have taken it upon themselves to imagine how the game will look. TeaserPlay, who has been releasing plenty of Unreal Engine 5 concept trailers, recently released a new video that imagines how the next entry in The Witcher series will look. Character models aren't the best, but the recreation of locations from the third entry in the series looks stunning, making us anticipate the game even more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
New Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 Remake Concept Trailer Showcases Modern Recreation of an Iconic Scene

In this video we are going to imagine The Witcher 4 , the game is currently being developed by CD Projekt RED for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

We tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman

 

This isn't the first time in the last few weeks that talented fans have imagined the next entry in The Witcher series. Earlier this month, another UE5-powered concept trailer has been shared online, showcasing some impressive facial animations.

The latest entry in the popular The Witcher series is GWENT: Rogue Mage. The game attempts and succeeds at combining roguelike and card games mechanics, as I highlighted in my review:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Witcher 3 Looks Amazing With Ray Tracing and BlitzFX in New 8K Video

While quite different from the previous single-player GWENT experience, GWENT: Rogue Mage is an extremely solid title that masterfully combines mechanics from the card game introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with roguelike mechanics. With tons of different cards and different strategies, Alzur's search for the mutagens that will create The Witcher is an extremely engaging one, despite the smaller focus on story, compared to other games belonging to the popular series.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order