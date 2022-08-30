The Witcher New Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer Showcases Some Stunning Environments

The next entry in The Witcher series will be the first game developed by CD Projekt Red to be powered by Unreal Engine 5, and, judging from what we have seen so far of the new version of the engine by Epic, many are expecting the game to look amazing.

While it will be a while until we can finally see more of the next entry in the series, some talented developers have taken it upon themselves to imagine how the game will look. TeaserPlay, who has been releasing plenty of Unreal Engine 5 concept trailers, recently released a new video that imagines how the next entry in The Witcher series will look. Character models aren't the best, but the recreation of locations from the third entry in the series looks stunning, making us anticipate the game even more.

In this video we are going to imagine The Witcher 4 , the game is currently being developed by CD Projekt RED for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

We tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman

This isn't the first time in the last few weeks that talented fans have imagined the next entry in The Witcher series. Earlier this month, another UE5-powered concept trailer has been shared online, showcasing some impressive facial animations.

The latest entry in the popular The Witcher series is GWENT: Rogue Mage. The game attempts and succeeds at combining roguelike and card games mechanics, as I highlighted in my review:

While quite different from the previous single-player GWENT experience, GWENT: Rogue Mage is an extremely solid title that masterfully combines mechanics from the card game introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with roguelike mechanics. With tons of different cards and different strategies, Alzur's search for the mutagens that will create The Witcher is an extremely engaging one, despite the smaller focus on story, compared to other games belonging to the popular series.