The Witcher 4 Unreal Engine 5 Concept Video Showcases Impressive Facial Animations

The next entry in The Witcher series is going to be powered by Unreal Engine 5, and fans of the franchise are expecting the game to look amazing.

A new video created by CG Adventures imagines how characters from the franchise like Geralt of Rivia, and Yennefer of Vengeberg and others will look in the next entry in the series. Using MetaHuman alongside Unreal Engine 5, the developer had to deal with limited hairstyles, eyebrows, and eye color options, so some of the characters do look a little off, especially Geralt, but it is undeniable that the facial expressions featured in the video are quite impressive.

As a big fan of The Witcher 3 and now CD Project Red announced that the new installment of The Witcher will be using UE5, I wanted to explore how the Witcher 3 characters could look like using metahumans. The new mesh to metahuman function made it very easy to use The Witcher 3 characters as reference. Metahumans right now is limited with certain hair styles, eyebrows, eye colors and of course no scars, but I did my best for Geralt, Yennifer, Olgierd and Triss.

As already mentioned, the next entry in The Witcher series will be powered by Unreal Engine 5. CD Projekt RED confirmed the switch from REDEngine has been made to have a solid base with stability and to stop chasing tools and features:

One of the things that is really important to keep in mind when talking about open-world games versus, let's say, more linear games, is the possibility of the things that can go wrong or the scenarios that you have to consider are exponentially higher than in linear games. Players can go in whatever direction that they want, they can handle content in any order that they want theoretically, and to really encapsulate that means that you need a really stable environment where you can be able to make changes with a high level of confidence that it's not going to break in 1,600 other places down the line.

The next entry in The Witcher is currently in development for yet to be announced platform. We will let you know more about the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.