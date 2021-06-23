The Witcher 3 Depravity Lighting Mod Introduces Moody Dark Fantasy Atmosphere
A new The Witcher 3 lighting mod that has been released online this week turns the game into a proper dark fantasy adventure.
The Depravity Lighting Mod, which is still a work-in-progress mod, means to invoke a dark fantasy atmosphere in the area of Velen.
PROLOGUE
The Witcher games have always had exceptional atmosphere but I personally feel the Witcher 3 kinda dropped this ball really hard. Like Novigrad, Velen was hit pretty hard after the downgrade and it felt like all the atmosphere it might have had was simply drained. Unshaded grass, yellow putrid foliage, too much blue smoky fog and the lighting had this sorta ugly haziness too it which was off putting. It didn't feel right.
I wanted Velen to feel like a depraved medieval landscape torn by war and strife.
FEATURES
The mod's primary aim was to mix low fantasy with moody atmospherics. As it is, it's still unfinished with mostly clear weathers and rainy weather.
The Witcher 3 Depravity Lighting mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game's next-gen update will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter