The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 Rebalanced Burning Critical Effect, Tweaks Human Bosses And More

A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux gameplay overhaul mod has been released online, introducing more gameplay tweaks.

The 3.0 version rebalances the Burning Critical effect with reduced chances but increased damage during rain and storms.

Rebalanced the Burning Critical Effect as it was a little over-nerfed. See heading below for details.

During Rain/Storms, burn chance from Igni is lowered by 10/20%, respectively.

During Rain/Storms, if an enemy catches alight, burn damage is increased by 10/20%, respectively.

The character screen now displays alternate Igni burn chance when players equip the skill.

The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 also adds Elemental Armor ability to Gargoyles, improved Root Attack for Leshens, and tweaks for human bosses.

Added Elemental Armor ability to Gargoyles – they were accidentally missing in the last update.

Leshen “Root Attack” now scales with enemy level and is a lot more punishing.

Lowered mini-boss/boss human enemy vitality bonus further from +100%/200% to +75%/100%, respectively.

Lowered follower damage by 20% – they were a little over-powered

The rest of The Witcher 3 Redux version 3.0 changes can be found below.

Wyvern Decoction no longer affects damage over time and fixed a bug where a successful dodge would still increase Toxicity.

Fixed rare issue with combat skill “Fleet Footed” where Geralt would sometimes not have the critical chance bonus applied.

Toxicity should now display on Geralt’s face when drinking Decoctions and should hopefully be less buggy in general and correctly change with toxicity levels.

Lowered “Whispering Hillock” quest werewolf regen by 50% – was still too powerful for early game.

Renamed the Preservation runeword to Augmentation. Slightly reworked it so it applies table and grindstone bonuses each time you are in combat, there by circumventing the vanilla Preservation bug.

DL(v1.6): Excluded a bunch of named characters.

The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 can now be downloaded from Nexus Mods.