The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 Rebalanced Burning Critical Effect, Tweaks Human Bosses And More
A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux gameplay overhaul mod has been released online, introducing more gameplay tweaks.
The 3.0 version rebalances the Burning Critical effect with reduced chances but increased damage during rain and storms.
- Rebalanced the Burning Critical Effect as it was a little over-nerfed. See heading below for details.
- During Rain/Storms, burn chance from Igni is lowered by 10/20%, respectively.
- During Rain/Storms, if an enemy catches alight, burn damage is increased by 10/20%, respectively.
- The character screen now displays alternate Igni burn chance when players equip the skill.
The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 also adds Elemental Armor ability to Gargoyles, improved Root Attack for Leshens, and tweaks for human bosses.
- Added Elemental Armor ability to Gargoyles – they were accidentally missing in the last update.
- Leshen “Root Attack” now scales with enemy level and is a lot more punishing.
- Lowered mini-boss/boss human enemy vitality bonus further from +100%/200% to +75%/100%, respectively.
- Lowered follower damage by 20% – they were a little over-powered
The rest of The Witcher 3 Redux version 3.0 changes can be found below.
- Wyvern Decoction no longer affects damage over time and fixed a bug where a successful dodge would still increase Toxicity.
- Fixed rare issue with combat skill “Fleet Footed” where Geralt would sometimes not have the critical chance bonus applied.
- Toxicity should now display on Geralt’s face when drinking Decoctions and should hopefully be less buggy in general and correctly change with toxicity levels.
- Lowered “Whispering Hillock” quest werewolf regen by 50% – was still too powerful for early game.
- Renamed the Preservation runeword to Augmentation. Slightly reworked it so it applies table and grindstone bonuses each time you are in combat, there by circumventing the vanilla Preservation bug.
- DL(v1.6): Excluded a bunch of named characters.
The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 can now be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter