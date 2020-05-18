The Witcher 3 Redux 2.7 Introduces More Signs Tweaks and More

A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux gameplay overhaul mod has been released online, introducing more changes to some of the game's mechanics and features.

Version 2.7 brings some tweaks to some of the Signs as well as some changes to Critical Effects, like a change to Drain and more.

Reworked Active Shield (Alternate Quen) as it was over-nerfed. Shield strength no longer depends on Stamina but only on Sign Intensity. Amount of healing is now controlled by stamina. See skill section for more details.

Supercharged Aard effect changed from +400% range to now inflicting blindness and disorientation along with stagger and knockdown.

Fixed issue where Supercharged Quen Discharge would have a cooldown after it activated.

Added some more visual flair to the Supercharged Quen Discharge effect.

Modified the Supercharged Firestream (alternate Igni) visual effect.

Update sign core (tier 0) and tier 4 descriptions to mention supercharged effects.

Lowered Drain effect inflicted by harpies, erynias and foglets from 20% to 10% per hit.

The Witcher 3 Redux 2.7 also brings changes to gear and more. The full changelog can be found on Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 Redux is one of the best gameplay overhaul mods available for the massive RPG, aiming to introduce lore-friendly features that make preparation more important than it is in the vanilla game.

This mod can be considered a "light" gameplay overhaul as it doesn't fundamentally change the gameplay mechanics, but still makes enough major changes to be considered more than just gameplay enhancements. Its main purpose is to make the gameplay feel more realistic and lore friendly where preparation is key. After all, a witcher with no potions is half a witcher. It also attempts to stretch out the levelling elements across both expansions and overhauls the skill system, so you're not wasting skill points after level 30 just to unlock the later skill tiers in the other trees

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.