The Witcher 3 ProShadows Mod Improves Shadows Resolution and Casting

A new mod improving shadows in The Witcher 3 has been released online.

The new mod, called ProShadows, tweaks settings to improve shadow casting and shadows resolution. The mod also fixes clipped interiors shadows and popping, improving visuals considerably.

This mod only tweaks shadow settings in "user.settings" to fix those annoying shadows flickering and clipping inside buildings.

Also increases distance and resolution of shadows for fences, roofs and trees.

No more shadow popping few steps away from Geralt nose.

The Witcher 3 ProShadows mod also has minimal impact on the game's performance.

The GPU performance impact of this mod is minimal. If your FPS are solid on Ultra Shadow Quality, you won't notice anything. For low-spec PC maybe a small drop, between 1-5. It could even increase them in cities or inns, places with a few NPCs stacked.

Despite the game being almost 5 years old, The Witcher 3's modding community is more active than ever. The game itself is more popular now than it was at launch, thanks to the Netflix show. On January 1st, the game was being played by 101,930 players at the same time, a record that has been broken a few days later with 103,329 concurrent players.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.