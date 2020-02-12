The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch Teased Major Update May No Longer Be in the Works as Dev Removes Any References From Social Media

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch is supposed to receive a major update in the future, but there could be the chance that this update is no longer in the works.

Saber Interactive, the team behind the excellent Nintendo Switch port of the popular RPG, has removed all references to the update on its VK social media page, where the update has been teased last month. The only reference to The Witcher 3 is found in a recent post which points to the CDPR official support page for all inquiries regarding the game. We have reached out to CD Projekt Red regarding the matter, and we will update the post once more information is available.

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch is a port that no one thought possible. Saber Interactive had to work around some of the console's limitations, but managed to release a port that offers an excellent handheld experience in particular.

One of the things we knew we had to change for Switch was how the engine calculates shadows from the sun. Shadows are obviously essential for creating a realistic look for huge outdoor levels, but the off-the-shelf solution was prohibitively expensive on Switch. We had to combine a blend of static shadowmap, terrain lightmap, and dynamic shadowmap to achieve a similar look to the original. In outdoor environments, foliage can make up about 50% of all the visuals. We had to rewrite the algorithm for how grass is generated and rendered. We also had to change [levels-of-detail for] trees, lighting, and shadows to keep the overall look and performance as close to the original as possible.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. We will keep you updated on the Switch version update as soon as more come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.