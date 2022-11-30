The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update May Not Fix 60+ FPS Physics Issues

The upcoming The Witcher 3 next-gen update may not fix a known physics issue that has impacted the PC version of the game since its release.

As highlighted in a new video shared on YouTube by Dravic, footage of the Xbox Series X and S 60 FPS Performance Mode shared by CD Projekt Red last week shows how hair physics in the upcoming update haven't been fixed. These issues don't just involve Geralt's and other NPC's hair, but also fur, clothing, medallions, and more.

Learn why The Witcher 3 next-gen update doesn't deliver all its promises of smooth 60 frames per second gameplay. There's a major engine problem that only CD Projekt RED can fix in order to make 60fps performance mode really shine. PC users have seen this problem for years and it has not been fixed so far. Maybe now is the time!

CD Projekt Red is most likely aware of the issues, having been in the game since launch, and, as there is some time left before the launch of The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade, they could be fixed in the final release. For now, PC players can use the NPC Physics 60 FPS Fix to remedy the issues slightly.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next-gen update will hit PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 14th.

PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.