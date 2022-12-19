The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.5.0 Update Brings Improves Visuals And Performance

Among the many new features The Witcher 3 next-gen update brings is NVIDIA DLSS support, which helps performance quite a bit at high resolutions. The update, however, doesn't feature the latest version of NVIDIA's upscaling technology.

On Nexus Mods, user Instanity uploaded an unofficial NVIDIA DLSS update for the game, bringing upscaling technology to the latest version, version 2.5.0. This new version reduces ghosting and improves both visuals and performance slightly.

Even though the DLSS 2.5.0 update brings some improvements, it still doesn't allow systems outside the high-end level to run The Witcher 3 with decent performance with ray tracing features on, as my machine (i7-10700 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU) can only run the game at around 30 FPS with ray tracing global illumination on, 4K resolution and DLSS set to Performance. To truly enjoy the game's amazing implementation of ray tracing features, players will need a very powerful system, as highlighted by Alessio in his piece.

The free The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is finally here, at last, featuring a host of quality-of-life and gameplay improvements in addition to all the technical enhancements. On PC, players can enjoy a brand new Ultra+ graphics preset. Then, on top of that, they can enable four ray traced effects: global illumination, ambient occlusion, shadows and reflections, with the latter two unavailable on consoles.

With everything turned on, the game looks absolutely fantastic. Granted, it had a great base to begin with, but the textures are clearly higher quality here (partly thanks to the integrated mods), and the draw distance is massively improved, just like the accuracy and sharpness of reflections and shadows. The star of the show is the ray traced global illumination, though, which elevates the game's lighting to new heights.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The additional in-game content of the next-gen update will come to previous-gen systems in the near future.